Cypress Capital Management Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $420,000 as Valuation Rose; Axa Position in Citigroup (C) Decreased by $11.52 Million

Axa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 185,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 873,728 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.36 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 8,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 2.21 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 56,391 shares to 341,869 shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.14 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

