Cypress Capital Group Upped Its Nike (NKE) Position by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Citigroup Com New (C) Shares Rose, Holder Appleton Partners Has Trimmed by $439,704 Its Stake

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 1.13 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 646,588 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares to 17,573 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 0.07% or 86,467 shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 87,975 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 4,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Davis R M has 0.46% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 145,349 shares. Wafra stated it has 220,710 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Mngmt stated it has 20,387 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 393,274 shares. Melvin LP holds 0.89% or 900,000 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 22,107 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based American Invest has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ls Invest Limited Liability Co reported 38,071 shares stake. Blair William Co Il holds 0.16% or 309,536 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citigroup, Williams-Sonoma And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 29 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Lc owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,507 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Finemark Bancorporation holds 0.51% or 142,331 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fincl owns 2.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 202,580 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.58% or 82.57 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.23M shares. Beech Hill has invested 2.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minneapolis Port Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 466,628 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,661 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York owns 18,009 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 79,169 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 5,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 10,203 are held by Altfest L J. Rockshelter Management Lc has 3.92% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 181,671 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,431 shares to 34,551 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN).