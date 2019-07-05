Cypress Capital Group Upped Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Stock Price Declined; Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 286,060 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $253.79. About 251,424 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96,586 shares to 294,842 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 18,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management Corporation has 3,806 shares. Pura Vida Invests Lc owns 64,787 shares. Eaton Vance has 97,714 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 34,040 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 277,261 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 2,118 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Da Davidson & Company owns 4,867 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Orbimed Advsrs Lc reported 0.26% stake. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 66,000 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.12% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $3.89 million activity. KAHN BARBARA sold $1.51 million worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, January 14. Shares for $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $893,400 was sold by SAYER KEVIN R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blair William And Il holds 0.12% or 78,268 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp stated it has 721 shares. 157,800 were accumulated by Caledonia Investments Public Limited Co. Congress Asset Management Com Ma owns 27,648 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc owns 2,232 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Incorporated has 8,333 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 48,251 shares. Fairview Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 8,797 shares. American Asset Management invested in 0.18% or 952 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,829 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.17% stake. Bellecapital Intl has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,351 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Provise Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,861 shares.

