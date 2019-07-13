Cypress Capital Group Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Lifted by $325,318; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Holding by $324,000

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of stock or 139,834 shares. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,038 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).