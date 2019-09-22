Cypress Capital Group Raised Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.01 Million; Route One Investment Company LP Has Raised Holding in Post Holdings (POST)

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20M, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 32.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,087 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 37,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SUB) by 10,195 shares to 10,708 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,375 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & Co holds 12,806 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Inc invested in 32,803 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Lc reported 4,595 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Com reported 0.87% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). L And S Advsr Inc reported 61,874 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,919 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pittenger & Anderson owns 133,538 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc invested in 20,983 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated has 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 210,633 shares. Moreover, Mengis Capital Mngmt has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,540 shares. 76,932 are held by Papp L Roy Associate. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.01 million shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Amazon’s Climate Pledge: Greenwashing Or A Game-Changer? – Forbes” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,588 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 74,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt reported 6,458 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Waratah Capital Advisors Limited invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 38,503 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Shelton Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 4,511 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 111,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 151,153 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Management Us. Asset Management One holds 0.01% or 10,267 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 139,817 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Citigroup Incorporated owns 134,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.