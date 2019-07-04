Cypress Capital Group Raised Its Duke Energy (DUK) Stake; Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 197.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 18,026 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 27,144 shares with $2.44M value, up from 9,118 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $65.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

Kbc Group Nv decreased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 49.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv sold 195,371 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 0.11%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 195,784 shares with $16.61M value, down from 391,155 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins

Cypress Capital Group decreased Invesco stake by 2,940 shares to 26,680 valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IJH) stake by 2,298 shares and now owns 13,546 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). E&G Advsr LP holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,337 shares. Bb&T accumulated 161,656 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 103,718 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.54 million shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.45% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amer Inc has 0.41% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 2,783 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Bowen Hanes & Co Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 3,463 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 2,864 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VLO in report on Friday, January 25 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VLO in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $846.99M for 10.10 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M bought $42,485 worth of stock.

Kbc Group Nv increased Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) stake by 9,894 shares to 19,349 valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 142,070 shares and now owns 206,736 shares. Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was raised too.