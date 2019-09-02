Cypress Capital Group Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Maximus (MMS) Valuation Rose While Us Bancorp De Has Trimmed Its Position

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,709 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,893 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 34,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 267,296 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.16 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.