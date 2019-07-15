Cypress Capital Group Position in Paychex (PAYX) Decreased as Shares Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 128,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.75 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99 million, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.66 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,223 shares to 18,572 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $96.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

