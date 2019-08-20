Cypress Capital Group Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Stake

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 101,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, down from 106,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $279.05. About 934,894 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 30,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 6.85 million shares traded or 74.60% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 5,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 51,044 were accumulated by Vestor Cap Ltd Company. Indiana Trust Inv Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 2,844 shares. 4,612 are owned by First Natl Bank. Stonehearth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fmr Lc reported 22.34 million shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru owns 1,644 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 1.03% or 3.28 million shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cohen Lawrence B holds 1,583 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Epoch Prtn owns 945,293 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,079 shares. Moreover, Armistice Capital Lc has 1.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 112,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated holds 0.14% or 4,930 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 1.14% stake.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares to 1,474 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust (FMB) by 22,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares to 72,619 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC).