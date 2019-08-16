Cypress Capital Group Position In Agilent Technologies (A) Was Has Lifted; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.71 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 1.54M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares to 124,208 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares to 6,099 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

