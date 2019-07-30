Cypress Capital Group Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $345,083; Cato (the) Class A (CATO) Shorts Increased By 5.99%

Cypress Capital Group decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 79,175 shares with $4.28M value, down from 85,686 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $242.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 4.04 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Cato Corporation (the) Class A (NYSE:CATO) had an increase of 5.99% in short interest. CATO’s SI was 1.74 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.99% from 1.65M shares previously. With 208,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Cato Corporation (the) Class A (NYSE:CATO)’s short sellers to cover CATO’s short positions. The SI to Cato Corporation (the) Class A’s float is 8.32%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 38,562 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 16.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SAME STORE SALES FELL 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Cato; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Rev $213M; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cato Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATO); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 2 Years; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 12/04/2018 – CATO SEES APRIL COMPS IN HIGH NEGATIVE SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q Rev $238.3M; 12/04/2018 – Cato Corp Sees April Same-Store Sales Down in High-Single Digits

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.91 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Group Inc invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore & invested in 0.2% or 15,749 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 652,000 shares. 283,537 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 6,196 shares. Skba Ltd Com invested in 452,730 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 709 shares. Van Strum & Towne reported 6,367 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Churchill Corporation, a California-based fund reported 291,355 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,544 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 541,652 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree reported 26,768 shares stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 25,177 shares. American Asset Incorporated stated it has 25,384 shares.

Cypress Capital Group increased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 4,962 shares to 8,944 valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped First Trust stake by 15,170 shares and now owns 96,690 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cato Reports June Same-Store Sales Up 8% – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Cato Corporation’s (NYSE:CATO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J. Jill: Avoid This Bounce – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Cato Corporation: Good Quality For A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold The Cato Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.66 million shares or 0.16% less from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.03% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). 100 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 20,123 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 21,400 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0% or 459,758 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 127,011 shares stake. 46,119 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Tennessee-based Barnett And Communication has invested 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). 336,703 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,337 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 41,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Millennium Llc owns 214,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio.