Cypress Capital Group Lifted Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $2.80 Million; Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Mastec (MTZ) by $12.24 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 326,949 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 1.94M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares to 51,065 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,208 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited owns 123,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 7,800 were reported by De Burlo Group. Sandy Spring Bank holds 117,303 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset invested in 0.01% or 278 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 179,225 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 138,701 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 297,990 shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont reported 121,242 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 630,514 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 9,431 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carlson Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 4,084 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 366,140 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Altfest L J Co has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atwood And Palmer invested in 0% or 112 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 945,978 shares. Johnson Group holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 104,491 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 51,474 shares. Aperio Llc has 27,762 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 92,390 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0.14% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 520,333 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Lc has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 97,117 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 500 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited invested in 0% or 127,779 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 0.75% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,945 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,530 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,700 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 32,502 shares to 97,478 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 42,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc A.