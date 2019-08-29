Cypress Capital Group Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; SPS Commerce (SPSC) Sentiment Is 1.42

SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 115 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 81 trimmed and sold equity positions in SPS Commerce Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 16.39 million shares, down from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SPS Commerce Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 66 Increased: 71 New Position: 44.

Cypress Capital Group increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 44.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 1,225 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 3,988 shares with $996,000 value, up from 2,763 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $254.41. About 71,027 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Becton Dickinson Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,517 shares to 16,333 valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,511 shares and now owns 79,175 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 50,773 shares. Johnson Gp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 721 shares. Cleararc reported 4,148 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 7,183 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 1,263 shares. Hillsdale invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clean Yield accumulated 11,186 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.24% or 22,416 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 2,086 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 924,632 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 34.12M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 3.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 120,054 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,552 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.72% above currents $254.41 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. for 542,415 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 50,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 1.31% invested in the company for 229,496 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,552 shares.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SilverSun Technologies Sells MAPADOC EDI Division – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 16,354 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 58.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $14.85 million for 30.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.