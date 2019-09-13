Cypress Capital Group Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $485,232; Stock Value Rose; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, up from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $277.66. About 1.89M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 816,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158,000, down from 819,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 2.41M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3,819 shares to 1,491 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,227 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,625 shares to 384,608 shares, valued at $101.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).