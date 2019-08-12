Cypress Capital Group Increased By $373,600 Its Clorox Co (CLX) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL)

Cypress Capital Group increased Clorox Co (CLX) stake by 122.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 2,335 shares as Clorox Co (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 4,237 shares with $680,000 value, up from 1,902 last quarter. Clorox Co now has $20.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $158.46. About 429,957 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $12800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CLX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,342 shares to 15,539 valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,943 shares and now owns 24,315 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, U S Global has 0.56% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc reported 38,681 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,735 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 11,624 shares. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,603 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 581,209 shares. Cypress Cap invested in 0.14% or 4,237 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 649 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Court Place Ltd Liability reported 1,715 shares. Of Virginia Va owns 1,485 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 196,847 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. State Common Retirement Fund owns 332,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 1.16M shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services and products include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Stericycle, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 13,575 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 4.11M shares for 7.41% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 587,407 shares. Goelzer Management Inc invested in 0.2% or 39,298 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,449 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 52,439 shares. Kbc Nv holds 316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Polar Capital Llp reported 1.06M shares. Int Grp reported 170,017 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,428 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Tru accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Baillie Gifford And Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Citigroup Inc stated it has 7,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

