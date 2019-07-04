Cypress Capital Group Holds Position in Agilent Technologies (A); As Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) Shares Declined, Holder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Boosted Stake

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.26M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 1.15 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 17,491 shares were sold by McMullen Michael R., worth $1.31M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has 55,798 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 78,708 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 211,430 shares. Moreover, United Advisers Limited has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 34,854 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,392 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 304,880 shares. Twin Management holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 134,670 shares. Hahn Management stated it has 433,913 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 787,564 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 182,800 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares to 17,573 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,333 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9,094 shares to 62,301 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,730 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Laurion Management LP stated it has 249,669 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication stated it has 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested in 0.07% or 675,578 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 5,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.2% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 92 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3.82M shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 39,437 shares or 0% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 533,825 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 103 shares.