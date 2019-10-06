Cypress Capital Group Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Raised by $464,145 as Market Valuation Rose; Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 14,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 11,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 21,616 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,889 are held by Granite Ptnrs. Monarch Mgmt Inc holds 2.89% or 48,927 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,936 shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 8,499 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 8,745 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust has 133,449 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Creative Planning reported 0.03% stake. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,375 shares. Pershing Square LP reported 9.93% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kcm Investment Advsr Lc reported 1.8% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 38 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% or 1,825 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 5,532 shares to 3,956 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,183 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SUB).

