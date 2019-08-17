Cypress Capital Group Holding in Altria Group (MO) Cut as Stock Declined; Td Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $577,044

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 86,038 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 94,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 22,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 480,225 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 458,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.48M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,880 shares to 5,568 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 170,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,965 shares, and cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

