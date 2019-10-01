Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Rose; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $734,016 as Stock Price Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 23,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 32.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,087 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 37,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 7.04M shares traded or 15.50% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Netflix renews ‘Stranger Things’ for Season 4 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Lp holds 0.02% or 1,383 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com Inc reported 5,300 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 22,893 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 35,880 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.5% or 102,381 shares. London Of Virginia invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 56,442 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,270 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 2,561 are owned by Jones Fincl Lllp. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 114,018 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 0.25% or 25,559 shares. Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Finemark National Bank Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 137,179 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,353 shares to 10,227 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.97% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 915,546 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 108,274 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 311,392 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,483 were accumulated by Sns Limited Liability Corp. Marshfield Assoc has 5.83% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,883 shares. Riverbridge Prns Llc owns 3.05 million shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bamco Ny holds 0.13% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. 263,521 are held by Cookson Peirce & Communication. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 10,956 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.43% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.93% or 719,172 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Fastens Its Steep Upward Trajectory – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 1,800 shares to 74,010 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,656 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).