Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Its Holding in Centene (CNC) by $477,901; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 9,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sachem Head Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.50M shares or 10.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 50,065 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 59.81M shares. Moreover, Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Co has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,848 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 5.07 million shares. Ar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 159,250 shares. Planning Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 2.27% or 63,090 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associates invested in 57,867 shares or 5.32% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 119,805 shares. Omers Administration reported 1.48M shares. Ycg Limited Liability Com reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Partners Llc stated it has 24,892 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares to 17,573 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,375 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).