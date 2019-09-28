Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Position by $549,936; Valuation Rose; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake Has Boosted by Telemus Capital Llc

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 71.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 3,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1,491 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, up from 13,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $240.46. About 390,669 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,856 shares to 19,175 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,866 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

