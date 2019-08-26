Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $352,212 as Share Price Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 30,953 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 35,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 2.05 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.89 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 1.39M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 426,912 shares to 688,376 shares, valued at $88.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares to 3,988 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 29,552 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.17% or 239,204 shares. Maryland-based Adams Natural Fund has invested 1.68% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hightower Advsr Llc reported 170,104 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Voya Management Llc owns 997,022 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Private Wealth owns 14,956 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3,033 shares. Century holds 0.01% or 165,065 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtn Inc owns 2,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Invests has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com stated it has 156,829 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 19,350 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.18% stake.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 10.18 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.