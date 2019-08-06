Cypress Capital Group Has Raised Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $2.80 Million; Fairfield Bush & Company Increases Holding in Nokia (NOK)

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 13.00 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Names Maria Varsellona President of Nokia Technologies; 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 12/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Google poised to emerge unscathed from European antitrust crackdown

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 3.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares to 16,333 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,539 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day for August 5, 2019: Nike, Inc. (NKE) – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,940 are owned by Security National Tru. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 9,005 shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 3.49M shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 37,112 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 201,224 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 2,724 shares. Century has invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ancora Limited Liability Com owns 138,701 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 24,195 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv has invested 1.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First American Financial Bank has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 506 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 99,449 shares.