Cypress Capital Group Has Raised By $621,220 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Cardtronics Plc (CATM) Shorts Raised By 0.97%

Cypress Capital Group increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 31.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 349 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 1,474 shares with $2.62M value, up from 1,125 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $942.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1904.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:

Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM) had an increase of 0.97% in short interest. CATM’s SI was 5.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.97% from 5.71 million shares previously. With 350,800 avg volume, 16 days are for Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s short sellers to cover CATM’s short positions. The SI to Cardtronics Plc’s float is 15.46%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 117,480 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 16.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.26 BLN TO $1.3 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.45 TO $1.65; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q REV. $336.2M, EST. $311.1M; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Executive Buys More Cardtronics: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings On Cardtronics PLC; Outlook Stable

Cypress Capital Group decreased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 23,094 shares to 51,124 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (SUB) stake by 5,533 shares and now owns 20,903 shares. Ishares (IJH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Com invested in 1.66% or 9,600 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 610 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 119 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Grp Ltd holds 2.92% or 1,645 shares in its portfolio. Ami Inv Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 273 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate owns 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 325 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 238 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 1.32 million shares for 7.22% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 148 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 14,896 shares. 150 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Com. Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.78% or 9,496 shares in its portfolio. 805,718 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Coe Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,609 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,040 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon As Experiment – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardtronics had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. Barrington maintained Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cardtronics Extends Partnership to Power THE EXCHANGE® Network for FICANEX® – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bank Expands Presence in Michigan by Placing its Brand on Cardtronics ATMs in Speedway Stores Throughout the State – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Cardtronics (CATM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Timewise Extends Exclusive ATM Service Agreement with Cardtronics – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extraco Banks Simplifies and Expands ATM Service Through Cardtronics Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.