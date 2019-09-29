Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding By $731,285; Veritas Asset Management Llp Lifted By $650,000 Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding

Cypress Capital Group decreased Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) stake by 21.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,359 shares as Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)’s stock rose 5.85%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 23,375 shares with $2.70M value, down from 29,734 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp now has $9.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 249,839 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Asset Management Llp acquired 5,000 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 280,000 shares with $36.41 million value, up from 275,000 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $94.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.42M shares traded or 124.19% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24 million for 17.30 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $11100 lowest target. $124’s average target is 9.91% above currents $112.82 stock price. Avery Dennison had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) rating on Friday, September 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 17,108 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 4,404 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Btim Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division invested 0.32% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Swiss Bancorp invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 2,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Mesirow Invest, Alabama-based fund reported 205 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 0.04% or 41,458 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 122,802 shares.

