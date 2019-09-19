Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted Its Nike (NKE) Position; Adtran (ADTN) Shorts Down By 5.73%

Cypress Capital Group increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 32.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 12,149 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 50,087 shares with $4.21M value, up from 37,938 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 1.88M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn

Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. ADTN’s SI was 1.05M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 1.11M shares previously. With 408,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s short sellers to cover ADTN’s short positions. The SI to Adtran Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 57,518 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Investigating ADTRAN (ADTN) Inventory Accounting, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADTRAN Powers Innovative Utility Application – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADTRAN, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). 2,800 were accumulated by Optimum Investment. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 4,499 shares stake. Tieton Cap Limited Liability Co holds 3.77% or 282,677 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). D E Shaw reported 678,228 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.27% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 11,503 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% or 28,961 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 140 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 555,898 shares.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $548.37 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 112.45 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citizens & Northern has 1.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 35,062 shares. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sfmg Ltd owns 9,531 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 1.40 million shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,541 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 29,454 shares. Spectrum Gru Inc accumulated 4,855 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 90,711 shares. Missouri-based Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kempen Mngmt Nv owns 30,554 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Lc reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 123,136 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.47% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,881 shares to 16,461 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (SUB) stake by 10,195 shares and now owns 10,708 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating on Nike (NKE) – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 4.57% above currents $87.66 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, March 22 report. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $80 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.