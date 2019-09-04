Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted Its Centene (CNC) Holding; Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Cypress Capital Group increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 9,017 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 18,034 shares with $958,000 value, up from 9,017 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 952,329 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and reduced positions in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.67 million shares, down from 2.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. 2,850 shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L., worth $151,022.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 44.95% above currents $46.05 stock price. Centene had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 785,254 shares. Viking Glob Ltd Partnership holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.20 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 27,736 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 7,364 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,191 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 9,358 shares. 27,975 were accumulated by M&T National Bank & Trust. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.41% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Palisade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 300,995 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,350 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 33,856 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.1% invested in the company for 80,394 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.09% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

It closed at $14.3 lastly. It is down 11.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $289.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.63 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.