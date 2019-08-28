Cypress Capital Group Has Increased Holding in Nike (NKE) by $2.80 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $1.83 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 70.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 140,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 59,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 181,607 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 727.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 33,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 37,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 40,163 shares to 113,634 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 12.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prtn has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). D E Shaw Co reported 67,421 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 18,870 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% or 25,476 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.54% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has 31,474 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 58,240 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Lpl Fin Limited Co holds 0% or 112,912 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.01% or 46,460 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Regions Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. State Street reported 2.40M shares stake. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,963 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,573 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 3,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Principal Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.01 million shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.84% or 117,303 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 164,958 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3,936 shares. Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 569 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank owns 8,812 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 25,476 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd stated it has 4,429 shares. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,365 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 4,702 shares. Stewart And Patten Llc invested in 2,972 shares or 0.05% of the stock.