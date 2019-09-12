Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Avery Dennison (AVY) by $731,285 as Market Value Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Holding in Kar Auction Serv (KAR) as Market Valuation Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Serv (KAR) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 299,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 103,117 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 402,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Kar Auction Serv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 798,498 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 23,375 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 29,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 484,239 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 15,601 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 7,989 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 8 shares. Maryland Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.13% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Sumitomo Life Insur Co accumulated 0.17% or 12,147 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 12,829 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 77 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 543,101 shares stake. 19,045 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Lc. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 6,060 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited stated it has 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 17,108 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 109,431 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $136.40M for 17.41 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,121 shares to 27,131 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 865 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.96 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Realty Tru (NYSE:ABR) by 1.23M shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whitehorse Finan (NASDAQ:WHF) by 79,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND).