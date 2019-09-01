Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $381,440; Altria Group (MO) Holder National Pension Service Boosted Holding by $3.84 Million

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 124,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, down from 128,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

National Pension Service increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 67,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.46 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares to 8,944 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Mgmt Inc accumulated 19,104 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment Management reported 7,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 22,653 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 5,461 shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 420,595 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1,098 are held by Hudock Ltd Liability. 5,796 are held by Choate Invest Advsr. 44,880 are held by Brookmont Capital Mngmt. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 29,260 shares. Allstate reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 245,920 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 290 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 4,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,253 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 26,605 shares. Texas-based Eagle Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 30,159 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 0.1% or 4,285 shares. 72.06 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Stratos Wealth Prns accumulated 0.24% or 94,221 shares. Martin Currie accumulated 0.06% or 15,012 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 908 shares. Qci Asset New York stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Weatherstone Management, Colorado-based fund reported 5,877 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And holds 0.21% or 10,713 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.44% stake. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 6,442 shares stake. Old Bank & Trust In accumulated 42,158 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Another 5% Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cronos Group – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.