Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $395,937 as Share Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $823,722

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Svcs stated it has 3,418 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd reported 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barbara Oil has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 800 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 127,362 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,104 shares. Montag A & Inc holds 0.45% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 18,490 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership owns 11,325 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 21,959 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce invested in 0.01% or 14,693 shares. Louisiana-based Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Eagle Lc owns 21,947 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru owns 0.28% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,672 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares to 1,474 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Llc holds 49,249 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.73% or 395,130 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 781 shares. 1,981 are owned by Lourd Cap Limited Liability. Texas-based Advisory Group has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Investment Management reported 31,245 shares. Financial Advisory Inc has 3,466 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goldman Sachs holds 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3.09M shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 99,596 shares. Bragg Finance Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,124 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has 100,123 shares. Hikari Limited holds 57,900 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 305 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1.15 million shares stake.