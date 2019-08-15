Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Shares Declined; As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.45 Million

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.79% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 24.46M shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 204,428 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank Trust Communication has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Ww Markets Corp owns 1.16 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. The California-based Grand Jean Capital has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 26,700 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc. Parsec Management stated it has 724,522 shares. Charter Trust Co holds 0.7% or 108,773 shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 83,861 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc owns 6,525 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Co has 3.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 279,429 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank invested in 5,151 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natl Insur Commerce Tx has 441,585 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Com has 53,881 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd accumulated 151,302 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7.83 million shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares to 3,988 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,866 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Macyâ€™s, Cisco and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).