Cypress Capital Group Has Cut Its Position in Paychex (PAYX) as Market Value Rose; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, New Generation Advisors Has Increased Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 124,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, down from 128,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 296,080 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.55 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,351 shares to 37,938 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 4,538 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,571 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc has 1.44% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 17,340 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 278,733 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 6,580 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 671 were reported by M&R Capital. Asset Mngmt owns 0.3% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 209,704 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 453,277 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,341 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hl Services Ltd has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Swiss Financial Bank holds 1.85 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mai Cap holds 0.01% or 3,024 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 211,520 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 137,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 692 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 15,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation accumulated 22,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Timber Hill Llc holds 15,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 369,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 167,484 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 49,412 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Johnson, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 500 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 5,431 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.