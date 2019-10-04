Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $797,280; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,979 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $290.78. About 2.65M shares traded or 26.29% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 131,668 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, down from 148,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 3.81M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,526 shares to 5,183 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 1,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,988 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).