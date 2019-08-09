Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $2.63 Million; Excalibur Management Has Cut Its Stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) as Market Value Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 128,614 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 192.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 22,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 33,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 752,400 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 2,298 shares to 13,546 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $133.05 million for 15.20 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

