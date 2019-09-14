Cypress Capital Group Decreased Position in Wal (WMT) by $635,800 as Shares Rose; Forte Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 45,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, down from 51,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 16/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS LORD & TAYLOR TO BEGIN TO ROLL OUT NEW LORD & TAYLOR FLAGSHIP STORE ON WALMART.COM IN COMING WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,800 shares to 19,060 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 4.95M shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 299,460 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 25.91M shares. 18,973 are owned by Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Knott David M holds 0.44% or 18,311 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management Inc holds 0.54% or 10,095 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 92,604 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 1.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 57,191 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 1.13% or 1.75 million shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 182,917 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.11% or 5,961 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 6,547 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 43,339 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Trust holds 34,173 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 2,346 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,652 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1.05 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 7.14 million shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 950 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,650 shares. Duncker Streett Company reported 16,852 shares. Alps reported 0.5% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 5.61M shares. Motco accumulated 0.03% or 2,859 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 9,023 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Walmart Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 403 shares to 865 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).