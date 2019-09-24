Cypress Capital Group Decreased Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) as Stock Rose; As Omnicell (OMCL) Valuation Declined, Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Position by $300,656

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 199,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 7,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 10,227 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 17,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 3.17 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Up 23.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Western Digital (WDC) PT Raised to $64 at Mizuho on Positive Supply Chain Checks – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Financial invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,005 are held by Allstate. Lpl Financial Limited has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 132 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 80,644 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Public Sector Pension Board owns 38,300 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 15,136 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 24,978 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has 2,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management owns 0.07% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 27,155 shares. 13,961 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Lc. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.04% or 16,933 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,505 shares to 14,453 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 36.24 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 10,600 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 202,628 shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 48,467 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 56,835 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 9,347 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 338,135 shares. 25,195 were reported by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 278 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 37,900 shares stake. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Janney Cap Lc accumulated 8,123 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).