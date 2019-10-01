Cypress Capital Group Decreased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $301,432; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Stake in Mastercard A (MA) by $475,200 as Stock Price Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 74,010 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, down from 75,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 3,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.38 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,020 shares to 10,979 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0.15% stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.81% or 9,522 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment owns 36,290 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 3,980 shares. Monetary Gp Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 56,000 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation holds 0.5% or 903,202 shares. 49,682 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 15 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 132,632 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 204 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership stated it has 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,864 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,274 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Interest Ca holds 1.93% or 104,446 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc accumulated 7,871 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co has 0.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,360 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,715 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 88,150 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. 229,930 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Holderness Invs stated it has 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hightower Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,500 were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 1.23% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.