Cypress Capital Group Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Burney Co Has Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake

Cypress Capital Group decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 2,881 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 16,461 shares with $2.30 million value, down from 19,342 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $233.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 9.04 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Burney Co decreased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 7.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 2,996 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Burney Co holds 39,450 shares with $12.39 million value, down from 42,446 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $9.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $312.7. About 97,730 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,296 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.12% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 64,757 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 26,747 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 13,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 910 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 1,946 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 6,825 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 105,522 shares. Creative Planning reported 4,947 shares stake. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Company Inc stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 3,103 are owned by Ironwood Counsel Lc. Stifel Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Citadel Advsrs holds 119,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $40.06 million for 57.48 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co increased Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 7,738 shares to 76,031 valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 15,468 shares and now owns 35,432 shares. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Co holds 0.1% or 5,000 shares. Chase Inv Counsel owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,916 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Investment holds 25,072 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg reported 12,867 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Central Natl Bank Tru Communications invested in 22,384 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 26,078 are owned by Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Tt Intl has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers holds 24,647 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management stated it has 9,030 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 128,575 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clarkston Cap Prtn holds 61,887 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.55% or 184,259 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 22,436 shares to 110,177 valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,121 shares and now owns 27,131 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.