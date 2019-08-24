Cypress Capital Group Decreased By $1.33 Million Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Pool Has 1.18 Sentiment

Cypress Capital Group decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 7,038 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 11,983 shares with $2.28M value, down from 19,021 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $119.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?

Pool Corp (POOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 132 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 112 sold and decreased their stakes in Pool Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 34.61 million shares, down from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pool Corp in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 94 Increased: 90 New Position: 42.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 27.30 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 31.86 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation for 479,700 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 33,002 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 2.35% invested in the company for 206,049 shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 109,000 shares.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019

The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 151,802 shares traded. Pool Corporation (POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 9.61% above currents $199.08 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 16. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25.

