Cypress Capital Group Cut Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.40 Million; Icm Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by $831,050

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 15,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 33,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 1.28 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 21/04/2018 – DJ SunPower Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWR); 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Rev $391.9M; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER NAMES MANAVENDRA SIAL AS CFO, CHUCK BOYNTON TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER ASKED U.S. FOR EXEMPTION TO SOLAR PANEL IMPORT TARIFFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,147 shares to 96,524 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).