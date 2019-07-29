Cypress Capital Group Cut Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $345,083; Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Increased Facebook Class A (FB) Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 7,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 470,415 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Google courts game developers with expanded services lineup; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 24/05/2018 – Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in ‘real life,’ EU’s digital policy chief say; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 272,914 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth holds 0.01% or 2,238 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Pension has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sky Inv Group Ltd Co owns 11,021 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Svcs Inc accumulated 29,595 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co invested in 1.1% or 717,314 shares. Wendell David accumulated 69,461 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,900 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 98,016 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.73% or 53,953 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burt Wealth reported 5,783 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.13% or 879,363 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corp has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares to 32,866 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 17,838 shares to 1,582 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,530 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.