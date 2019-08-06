Cypress Capital Group Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $1.65 Million; ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Cypress Capital Group decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 21.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 15,539 shares with $5.93 million value, down from 19,881 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Angie`s List had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 25.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with "Overweight" rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with "Buy". On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with "Buy". The stock has "Hold" rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has "Neutral" rating and $37000 target. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to "Peer Perform" rating in Thursday, July 25 report. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has "Buy" rating and $525 target. The firm earned "Sell" rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Cypress Capital Group increased Vanguard (VTI) stake by 15,288 shares to 32,866 valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 33,351 shares and now owns 37,938 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Inc has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs owns 1,155 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 13,128 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc invested in 3,524 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh holds 2.9% or 12,030 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,495 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 702 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ifrah Financial Svcs invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South State reported 36,017 shares. Shine Advisory Service reported 997 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Company Na reported 704,696 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 850,851 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M