Cypress Capital Group Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $621,220; Stock Price Declined; First United Bank Trust Stake In Roper Technologies (ROP) Was Lifted

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 1,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

