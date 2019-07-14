Cypress Asset Management Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $971,700; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Lowered Holding by $119.12 Million as Stock Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 484,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 6.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 963,860 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.35M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aureus Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 110,317 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company owns 18,397 shares. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 223,249 shares. Moreover, Alley Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,000 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 24,071 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Lc has 2.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 10.90 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Ssi Inc accumulated 2,422 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 62,111 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity invested in 0.53% or 599,399 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 insider sales for $29.68 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $2.36 million worth of stock. Harris Parker sold $923,058 worth of stock. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of stock.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,385 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Qz.com with their article: “Slack’s direct listing on the NYSE is a hit – Quartz” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aqr Limited Liability Corporation reported 77,670 shares. 21,090 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Seatown Holding Pte invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Archon Partners Ltd has 1.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 22,100 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 14,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corp has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 29,856 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi stated it has 845 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Llc holds 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 43,716 shares. Family has invested 1.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ci Invs Inc invested in 46,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 37,502 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.