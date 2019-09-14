Cypress Asset Management Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $706,860; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Eagle Capital Management Upped Position by $145.85 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 104.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 714,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42B, up from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman is traditionally known for investment banking, wealth management and trading, but moved into consumer lending with its online bank in 2016; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 13/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc owns 5,451 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 90,800 are owned by Sit Assoc. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 0.8% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 27,494 shares. 90,553 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 341,043 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma holds 1.37M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Smith Moore Com has 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cadence Financial Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 3,465 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network has 25 shares. 1,301 were accumulated by Argi Inv Services Limited. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp accumulated 320,505 shares or 0.07% of the stock. North American holds 2,395 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,479 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,945 shares to 81,920 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,736 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

