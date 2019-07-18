Cypress Asset Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $2.08 Million; Shorts at Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (AZUL) Raised By 0.24%

Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL) had an increase of 0.24% in short interest. AZUL’s SI was 5.71M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.24% from 5.70 million shares previously. With 500,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL)’s short sellers to cover AZUL’s short positions. The SI to Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe’s float is 7.15%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 406,743 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 6.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q Rev BRL2.21B; 27/04/2018 – United’s Economic Stake in Azul Goes From 3.7% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS ECONOMIC STAKE IN AZUL TO 8.0%; 27/04/2018 – HAINAN AIRLINES 600221.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 20 PCT OF ITS PREFERENCE STAKES IN AZUL S.A. TO UNITED CONTINENTAL’S UNIT CALFINCO FOR $138.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Azul 4Q EPS BRL0.91; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q Passenger Traffic Increased 13.4%; 10/05/2018 – Azul: April Load Factor Was 81.4%, Down 0.3 Percentage Point

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 916.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 11,001 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 12,201 shares with $2.32M value, up from 1,200 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $108.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. It has a 28.75 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 18,371 shares to 16,127 valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,525 shares and now owns 60,340 shares. Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by SUGAR RONALD D, worth $380,000.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”.