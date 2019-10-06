Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $571,300; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Decreased Position by $875,916

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 138,399 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.17 million, down from 141,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 60,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 25,938 shares to 48,613 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling invested in 123,758 shares. 1,798 were accumulated by Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Mu Invs Co reported 4.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisade Asset Mgmt owns 68,922 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 359,566 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc stated it has 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 48,086 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 24,106 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Rech has invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tillar holds 9,318 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 8.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provident Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 2,844 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 408,900 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust holds 0.13% or 3,377 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 33,172 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 13 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 1.28 million shares. 1St Source Financial Bank has 1,717 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 76,025 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 88,464 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 29,171 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 209,602 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 816 shares. Alberta Corporation holds 2,900 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.