Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Shares Declined; Enerplus Com (ERF) Shares Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp Com (ERF) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 990,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 991,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 774,675 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 773,653 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s migraine drug meets main goal in cluster headache trial; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt invested in 20,930 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc holds 0.66% or 22,670 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.24% or 5.37 million shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Texas Yale accumulated 0.12% or 23,040 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma invested in 0.28% or 5.15M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Charter Tru reported 1.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bb&T reported 30,119 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 47,678 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 1,693 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Andra Ap reported 0.2% stake.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. On Friday, February 22 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22 million.

