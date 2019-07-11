Cypress Asset Management Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Raised as Market Value Declined; Schneider Capital Management Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Has Lowered by $1.14 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60 million, down from 11.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 25.57 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $154.56. About 351,216 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.29% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 3,125 shares to 17,520 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,340 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.